MSP: child among 3 hospitalized after head-on, wrong-way crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two women and a child are in the hospital as Michigan State Police investigate the head-on, wrong-way crash that put them there early Saturday morning.

According to an MSP post on X (formerly Twitter), it happened at around 3:50 in the morning on US-131 near Market Avenue. A 32 year-old woman was northbound in the southbound lane with an unrestrained child in the car. She hit a car driven by a 36 year-old woman.

Both drivers and the child were taken to the hospital. We're told their conditions vary, but we don't yet know whether any of their injuries were life-threatening.

Police say they think alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.

