ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are investigating a fatal crash at an Ada Township intersection Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police says the crash involved three vehicles on Spaulding Avenue and M-21.

The crash has shut down the eastbound lanes until further notice.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

