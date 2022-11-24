Watch Now
'Move your feet before you eat': 30th annual Turkey Trot kicks off in Grand Rapids

Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk returns downtown to benefit Grand Rapids Public Schools scholar-athletes
Posted at 6:51 AM, Nov 24, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 30th annual Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot kicked off Thanksgiving morning with around 4,500 people signed up.

The family-friendly 5K run/walk raises funds for after-school athletics in the Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) district, enabling students to avoid having to “pay to play.”

The Turkey Trot starts on Fulton St. outside of Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids and winds through downtown across streets and bridges before returning to the arena for the finish.

The LMCU Mini-Trot will also take place. This race is free and is perfect for kids who want to take part in the day’s fun.

Last year's race saw more than 4,200 participants and raised more than $100,000 from runners and sponsors.

Longtime Turkey Trot supporter Blue Care Network of Michigan serves as the presenting sponsor for the ninth straight year.

Runners and walkers can sign up now online.

Registration is $40 and includes a race t-shirt and a medal. The LMCU Mini-Trot is free, however participants still need to register and will get a prize upon finishing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
