Motorcyclist injured in serious Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a traffic crash in Wyoming on Monday. The crash occurred in the area of Buchanan Avenue near 39th Street.

According to the City of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist unconscious and suffering from serious injuries.

The motorcyclist received initial treatment at the scene. He was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation indicated that the motorcyclist lost control and hit a brick retaining wall.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345 or 1-866-774-2345. Silent Observer tips can also be sent online.

