Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash at Caledonia Township intersection

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Caledonia Township Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and 68th Street, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a westbound Chevy Impala driven by a 68-year-old Hudsonville woman turned south at the intersection, crashing head-on with an eastbound motorcycle.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, a 66-year-old Middleville man, died at the scene despite attempts to save his life. The Hudsonville woman received non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

