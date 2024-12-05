'Motion is lotion': Outdoor workers brave the cold during winter storm

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Mother Nature is bringing in the coldest air of the season so far, which means most of us want to be bundled up inside. But not all of us can be. Some offices are strictly outside, even when temperatures plummet.

Courier Bill Boguslawski walks 10 miles a day, and 50 miles a week. That's about the distance from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo. “There's no place I'd rather be, honestly, than being outside,” Boguslawski said. “Motion is lotion. I mean, you got to keep moving.”

Snow or shine, Boguslawski makes his deliveries with a smile on his face, and over the last two years, he has developed some tips on staying warm.

“If you walk next to the buildings, it keeps you a little bit warmer, keeps you out of the wind," Boguslawski said. "And I’m a big believer in neutral-zero drop shoes — in other words, a shoe that matches how you would be barefoot on the earth.”

The coldest weather Boguslawski's walked in is -12 degrees, but he's not the only one who spends his working hours outside.

Harper Mullen, who works the winter months at Mister Car Wash, says the secret to staying warm is simple. “I’d get snow pants," Mullen said. "Snow pants for sure.”

And Taylor Noakes, assistant manager of Ski Lift Operations at Cannonsburg Ski Area, is a strong believer in layers. “I bring two to three pairs of snow pants, four or five pairs of gloves, lots of hats,” Noakes said.

Like Boguslawski, Noakes loves the outdoors. “I absolutely love working out here," Noakes said. "I wouldn't be here if I didn’t.”

Noakes and his crew are always on the move, too. “We got guys out there currently shoveling the lifts out and just making it so we can ski up and be able to use the chair lift,” Noakes said.

When I asked Boguslawski if he'd rather work indoors or work in below-freezing weather, he said, “Below-freezing weather outside, for sure."

At 63 years old, Boguslawski says he plans to be a walking courier for plenty of winters to come.

As the temperatures continue to drop, these people will still be working. So just remember: to stay warm, as Boguslawski says, motion is lotion.

