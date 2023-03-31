Mobile veterinary service aims to provide more flexibility for pet parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An in-home vet service is hoping to help keep pet's health at the forefront, especially as the country continues to see a shortage of veterinarians.

"There was a huge explosion of people adopting animals during the COVID outbreak, which was fantastic, but there wasn't also there wasn't an increase in number of vets or vet offices," said Dr. Brad Boike, Vetr Health Chief Medical Officer and Lead Veterinarian.

Vetr Health is providing a more convenient model for families. Instead of waiting to go to the appointment, they can come to you instead.

In addition to getting their patients quick appointments, the Vetr Health team also helps make them feel more comfortable by seeing them in their own space.

"One of the things that we hear a lot is my pet is really afraid to get in the car, or my cat hates getting into his little carrier to go to the vet," said Rachel Berkal, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Vetr Health.

Realizing the convenience of it, is how the team came up with their model of in-home veterinarian care.

"In 2023, we're all so used to convenient ways of living, we can have our groceries delivered, we can work from home, we can't even have a you know, telehealth conversation with a human doctor over, over telehealth, so we thought why can't we do the same thing for veterinary medicine?," said Berkal.



They said it's for similar or less cost at a standard clinic.

It's membership-based to make things easier on the owner.

"We package everything into what you would need for wellness care. That's in-home vet visits, that includes unlimited televet services, all of your wellness testing, that includes like fecal, giardia, blood samples, and also your analysis, and vaccines as well," said Sadoc Paredes, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Vetr Health.

"We’re able to get more information at the pet, and it's at a lower cost, so it's really it's best for the owners, but it's also best for the pets," said Dr. Boike.

Vetr Health vets said the wellness checkups are where a lot of people lack.

"A lot of people wait to go to the vet for more emergency or urgent reasons, and for us, we wanted to kind of make that continuum of care include more of the wellness, so your pets stays healthy," said Parades.

Vetr Health just started seeing patients in January.

With the membership plan, the cost comes to $45 per month for cats and $50 per month for dogs.

To book an appointment, click here.