Missing Novi man last seen in Kent County

NOVI, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Novi.

The Novi Police Department (NPD) says 85-year-old Walter Christopher was last seen before 6:15 p.m. heading south near M-57 and Northland Drive in Kent County.

We’re told Walter left 13 Mile and Meadowbrook roads at about 9 a.m. in a blue or silver Ford Edge with a license plate number of “8168J9.”

NPD describes Walter as six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a print shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Those with knowledge of Walter’s whereabouts are urged to connect with police at 248-348-7100.

