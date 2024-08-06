Missing Novi man last seen in Kent County found in Manistee

NOVI, Mich. — The Novi Police Department (NPD) says the 85-year-old man who was last seen before 6:15 p.m. heading south near M-57 and Northland Drive in Kent County was found safe in Manistee on Tuesday.

We’re told the man left 13 Mile and Meadowbrook roads at about 9 a.m. on August 5 in his vehicle.

Michigan State Police Troopers found the man safe and in good health in Manistee on Tuesday, August 6.

Novi police say arraignments are being made to bring him home.

FOX 17 removed the man's name and image from this article since he was found safe.

