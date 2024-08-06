Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Missing Novi man last seen in Kent County found in Manistee

Michigan State Police
FOX 17
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted
and last updated

NOVI, Mich. — The Novi Police Department (NPD) says the 85-year-old man who was last seen before 6:15 p.m. heading south near M-57 and Northland Drive in Kent County was found safe in Manistee on Tuesday.

We’re told the man left 13 Mile and Meadowbrook roads at about 9 a.m. on August 5 in his vehicle.

Michigan State Police Troopers found the man safe and in good health in Manistee on Tuesday, August 6.

Novi police say arraignments are being made to bring him home.

FOX 17 removed the man's name and image from this article since he was found safe.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book