Missing man possibly spotted at Wyoming gas station

WYOMING, Mich. — New surveillance video possibly shows a missing Wyoming man at a gas station the day he disappeared.

It’s the first potential sighting of Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69, since his family reported him missing last week.

Tarasiewicz is 6-foot-2 inches tall, roughly 225 pounds, with white hair and a white beard. He also has early signs of dementia.

Tarasiewicz’s daughter, Amanda McCarty, tells FOX 17 a Wyoming Police detective shared it with her on Monday.

The video comes from the Shell gas station at Clyde Park and 44th Street. It was taken the day he disappeared just after 12:15 p.m.

According to McCarty, it shows the man walk in slowly, play Keno, then exit east toward Division Avenue.

She says Tarasiewicz used to work at the same gas station.

McCarty also pointed out the man in the video is wearing dark pants and a dark jacket, which is what investigators believe her father was wearing before he disappeared.

“We just have hope that he’s alive and he’s just hanging out and maybe a little bit confused, and doesn’t know how to reach out for help,” said McCarty. “If there’s any hint that you see him, please just say, ‘Hey Ray’ and see if you can get a confirmation.”

Anyone who sees Tarasiewicz is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or their local police agency.

