Missing Kent County man found in Indiana after knife-related incident

STEUBEN COUNTY, Mich. — A missing Kent County man was found in Indiana on Friday after reports of an incident involving a knife.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived in Pleasant Lake, Ind. after receiving word of a man who was reportedly wielding a knife with possible intentions of hurting himself.

We’re told the man started cutting himself in the head and upper-body regions upon deputies’ arrival.

Officers fired a “less-lethal” bean bag and deployed a Taser in a vain attempt to disarm him after verbal instructions to drop the knife went ignored, according to the sheriff’s office. However, the disarming attempts distracted the man long enough for officers to physically separate the knife from his hand.

Authorities say the man was then taken to a nearby medical center for treatment of the self-inflicted wounds, adding they later discovered he was reported missing out of Kent County.

The man, whose name has not been released, is not expected to face criminal charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube