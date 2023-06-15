Missing in Kent County: 73-year-old Cutlerville woman

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Cutlerville woman.

73-year-old Men Dang was last seen on camera leaving the Cutler Estates Community around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say she was walking toward Division Avenue.

Her family reported her missing to the sheriff’s office early Thursday.

Dang is four-foot-ten and 95 pounds.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black baseball cap, while carrying a black jacket.

If you have seen this woman or know where she could be, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-336-3113.

