Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Middleville woman dies in weekend crash

Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Kent County Sheriff's Office
File photo
Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:28:18-04

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old Middleville woman is dead after a crash in Caledonia Township over the weekend.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday along 84th Street near Whitneyville Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck lost control and rolled over. The driver of the truck, Tiffany Tietz, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot