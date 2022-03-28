Middleville woman dies in weekend crash

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old Middleville woman is dead after a crash in Caledonia Township over the weekend.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday along 84th Street near Whitneyville Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck lost control and rolled over. The driver of the truck, Tiffany Tietz, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in the deadly crash.