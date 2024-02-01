Michigan International Auto Show revs into Grand Rapids for 26th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rev your engines! The Michigan International Auto Show is back in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend for its 26th year.

It kicks off Thursday, February 1 and runs through Sunday, February 4 featuring old car models, brand new ones and tons of innovative technology.

Nearly 30 manufacturers have vehicles on display whether you're looking for trucks, SUV's, crossovers, electrics, hybrids or performance vehicles, there is sure to be something for everyone at various price points.



Attendees will be able to sit inside these vehicles, view the interiors and look at the various technologies and storage each is equipped with.

There are also several experts on-site to talk about the latest trends in technology, safety amenities, eco-friendly options and other features.

Michigan-based Gentex Corporation is returning as the presenting sponsor and will unveil its latest build as well as new technologies. Attendees can speak to Gentex staff to learn about its showcase digital rear and side vision mirrors, driver biometrics, automatic tolling and in-vehicle transactions, vehicle-to-home automation as well as dimmable glass.

7A - Gentex Corporation

If you're interested in electric vehicle's (EV), attendees can pay a visit to "Electric Avenue" to see more than a dozen automobiles, both hybrid and full electric models. Three vehicles from the Gilmore Car Museum including the 1915 Rauch Lang Electric, 1980 Comuta-Car and 1985 Sinclair C5 Electric Vehicle will be there too.

8A - Electric Avenue at the Michigan International Auto Show

The exotic vehicle display is also returning this year, and it is believed to be the largest showing of specialty/exotics that has ever been assembled for this auto show. The Michigan Auto Salon promises and exclusive lineup of exotics, super cars, high-performance and specialty vehicles, all under one roof. The experience is curated by Label Motorsports and presents 18 exotic cars collectively valued at $12 million.

The event is being hosted at DeVos Place this weekend:



Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 2, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you're interested in coming out to the show, tickets can be purchased online and cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages six to 14 and anyone under five is free.