Michigan football fans rush to buy '2023 National Champions' gear

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No. 1 Michigan won the national title Monday night after defeating No. 2 Washington 34-13 in the College Football Playoff, which had many Wolverine fans rushing out Tuesday to stock up on gear.

FOX 17 stopped by the DICK'S Sporting Goods store on 28th Street where people were buying hats, shirts and stickers, all branded with "2023 National Champions."

"I just kind of woke up this morning and I was like, 'I need some of that.' I don't know, just to remember it. It's just super special," one fan told us.

DICK's hosted a watch party during the game, and started selling Michigan merchandise as soon as the Wolverines clinched the title. The store in Cascade Township opened Tuesday at 7 a.m., with the expectation that many people would be excited, especially because Michigan hasn't won a national championship in football since 1997.

"I remember the national championship from '97," Sean Thelen said. "And this just kind of brings me back to when I was nine or ten when that happened."

"I think, for me specifically, growing up, my Grandpa would always have the gear from the '97 championship, so just, in my head— I have a little kid now. He's seven, so I figured get him some stuff and he can have the same experience," Keegan Aguiler added.

For some people, buying championship gear makes them feel more connected to the team.

"This is the biggest game in my lifetime. I'm 32 years old and let's go blue. I will never forget it," another fan told us.

"Look at that thing! Come on. Go blue. Go blue!"

