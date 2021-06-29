Metro Health changing name, will be known as University of Michigan Health-West

WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health - Universtiy of Michigan Health is adopting a new name, as they are now becoming University of Michigan Health-West.

The new name was unanimously approved by the Metro Health Board of Directors earlier this month.

“The new name is a natural next step and our teams are proud of the role we play as part of one of the world’s most respected health systems,” said CEO Dr. Peter Hahn.

Hahn said the affiliation works because it combines the name recognition of the University with over 100 years of teaching, research, and patient care, along with a nearly 80-year legacy of caring, innovation and progressive health care in West Michigan.

“This is exactly what our founding physicians envisioned when they launched a hospital in a remodeled house back in 1942,” Hahn said. “They wanted to find better ways to focus on patients. For every phase of our history and every name on the front door, that is what we have done.”

The name change will be phased over the next 12 months.