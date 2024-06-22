MEN'S HEALTH MONTH: Stats show 65% of men are hesitant to get help for mental health issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June is Men's Health Month, and it is no secret that men are faced with societal expectations that may impact their health attitudes and behaviors.

In a 2023 Cleveland Clinic survey, 65% of men said they are hesitant to get help for stress, anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns.

Most men in the U.S. believe they are living a health lifestyle, however 44% don't get a yearly physical, 44% don't prioritize mental health and 49% don't keep a healthy diet.

According to the same survey, 83% of men have experienced stress in the last six months, but most are hesitant to seek professional help.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Grant joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to discuss why men should be empowered to prioritize their health and the importance of being transparent about mental and physical health concerns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the top 10 leading causes of death in men are:



Rank Disease Percent 1) Heart Disease 24.3% 2) Cancer 21.6% 3) Unintentional Injuries 7.4% 4) Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease 5.2% 5) Stroke 4.3% 6) Diabetes 3.3% 7) Alzheimer’s Disease 2.6% 8) Suicide 2.6% 9) Influenza & Pneumonia 2.0% 10) Chronic Liver Disease & Cirrhosis 1.9%

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are many resources available for help. You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 at 988 or chat online.