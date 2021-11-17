Mel Trotter collecting turkeys for families in need at annual Turkey Drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries' 18th annual Turkey Drop is kicking off Wednesday at Celebration Cinema's North and South locations in Grand Rapids.

The Turkey Drop is a frozen turkey collection event that is hosted annually.

Mel Trotter partners with Feeding America West Michigan to donate every frozen turkey that's collected to local food pantries and organizations ahead of the holiday.

Last year Mel Trotter donated more than 5,000 turkeys thanks to the communities generosity and this year they hope to surpass that number!

Frozen turkeys may be dropped off curbside at Celebration Cinema North and South locations.

Mel trotter ministries’ staff and volunteers will be grabbing the turkeys from vehicles quickly and safely while wearing masks and gloves.

You can also donate $15 to equal one frozen turkey.

The turkey drop is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 17.

Locations:

Celebration! Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE (main location) Celebration! Cinema South, 1506 Eastport Drive SE

For more information click here. https://www.meltrotter.org/events/turkey-drop