Meals on Wheels West Michigan celebrates 40 years of helping seniors keep their independence

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — In the United States, nearly 5.6 million seniors face food insecurity, and 1.3 million seniors struggle with hunger while also living alone.

That's where Meals on Wheels West Michigan comes in, and this year, they're celebrating 40 years.

For four decades, the nonprofit has been helping seniors keep their independence through their meal delivery program and other supportive services free of charge.

Meals on Wheels West Michigan serves around 6,000 seniors annually with the help of nearly 1,000 volunteers. Organizers say the need only continues to grow.

"I don't think we’ve even hit the tip of the iceberg yet, because if you didn't know, 10,000 people a day are turning 60 in the United States," said Meals on Wheels West Michigan President and CEO Lisa Wideman.

Wideman says statistics like that show why their services are crucial.

"It's not stopping anytime soon, and people are sicker, they need more help. There's not as many family caregivers to help with the older adults, and so that's where we come in," Wideman said.

The organization offers food to seniors in Kent and Allegan counties through their senior pantry program, community dining sites and the one most people know, their home delivered meals.

The home delivery program also helps offer a check-in to those home-bound seniors each time their meals get dropped off.

"Our seniors tell us in fact, almost 30% tell us that that's the only person that they see throughout the week. That's really hard to believe," said Wideman.

"Some of my clients like to really talk to me about what's going on in their lives," said Meals on Wheels West Michigan Volunteer John Stubbs. "They tell me about the doctors that they go to, the problems they have with the phone company, the kids that they have that don't visit them as often they should," he said.

Stubbs has been volunteering with the organization for two years, and he says it's the smiles and relationships he's built that keep him coming back.

"When you see a smiling face, you just feel at ease. You feel like you want to interact with them, engage with them, and it's a good feeling for everyone," said Stubbs.

Wideman said his help, along with the hundreds of other volunteers, is much needed. On average each week in West Michigan, nearly 60,000 meals are served in their Meals on Wheels program and another 10,000 at their dining sites. They say they also see about 2,000 visits per week at their food pantry.

"The population is growing, costs are going up, food costs are going up. We need those volunteers to help us get this work done," said Wideman.

All of the nonprofit's programs are no cost "give what you can" making it accessible for anyone who needs the assistance despite their income.

If you'd like more information on their programs and services, click here.

Meals on Wheels West Michigan says they're always looking for volunteers to help out in several areas. If you're interested in volunteering or would like to donate, click here.