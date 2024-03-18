Meals on Wheels looking for help as inflation drives food costs up

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is asking lawmakers to reauthorize a federal act from the 1970's in an effort to maintain sufficient funding in the face of continued inflation.

The organization hosted a number of local and state lawmakers at their Grandville facility to highlight some of the hurdles they are currently facing.

Inflation is having a substantial impact on their operations.

In the last year, they have seen food costs rise by about 15%.

“The cost of food and labor right now is hitting us hard now, I'm not going to pretend it isn’t,” CEO Lisa Wideman said Monday.

“We don't compromise on meals, so it's really hitting us in the pocketbook right now.”

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan works to provide nutritious meals to seniors in both Kent and Allegan County.

In 2023 they served 6,214 people in West Michigan.

They distribute meals in a number of different ways; at-home deliveries, community dining sites, and through their pantry program.

In 2023, they delivered 595,483 meals.

At the moment, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is able to accommodate everyone who has requested meal assistance.

While they are doing what they can to push through increased food and labor rates, Wideman is asking lawmakers to push for re-authorization of the Older Americans Act, first signed into law in 1972.



"In September of this year, the Older Americans Act will need to be re-authorized, to continue funding enhancing nutrition services for older adults,” Wideman said Monday.

“The ultimate goal of re-authorization is to ensure that the growing older adult population can continue to receive the services and the support that they need to live independently in our community.”

You can find more information about the work of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan at their website HERE.

