MDHHS approves construction of behavioral health hospital in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has approved the construction of a new hospital for behavioral health in Byron Center.

Trinity Health says the new building, which will be called Southridge Behavioral Hospital, will house 96 beds, 60 of them for adults with another 24 for elderly patients.

We’re told the new hospital — the result of a partnership between Trinity Health and Universal Health Services (UHS) — will be situated near Trinity Health Medical Center and will be occupied by 170 medical professionals.

“With CON approval of the 60 inpatient behavioral health beds, we are eager to start construction of the new hospital as expeditiously as possible,” says UHS Senior Division Vice President of Behavioral Health Diane Henneman, LCSW. “Trinity Health has a strong reputation as an anchor in West Michigan and we are thrilled to partner with them in bringing more accessible care to more patients – ultimately improving and saving lives.”

Southridge Behavioral Hospital is expected to open in 2024.

