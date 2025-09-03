Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Massage therapist take plea deal in Grand Rapids Township sexual assault case

Dana Piper.png
Kent County Sheriff's Office
A mugshot of Dana Piper, a massage therapist charged with sexual assault of a patient.
Dana Piper.png
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A massage therapist from metro Detroit took a plea deal in a sexual assault case filed against him in Kent County.

Dana Piper pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated assault according to court records. The 63-year-old from Southfield allegedly inappropriately touched a trauma massage therapy patient during a session in 2024.

Investigators said Piper removed sheets that covered the patient, touched parts of the body not consistent with massage therapy, and recommended pelvic floor therapy. According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, pelvic floor therapy is not something massage therapists are permitted to practice in the state.

In August 2024 Piper was charged with 4th degree criminal sexual assault and aggravated assault. A year later, he struck a deal to have the sexual assault charge dropped for his no contest plea on the aggravated assault charge.

A sentencing hearing is set for November.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Generic

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Generic

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER