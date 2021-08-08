Man suffers life-threatening injuries in M-57 crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Greenville man was seriously hurt when his minivan was struck by an SUV on 14 Mile Road.

At 5:05 p.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police responded to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of M-57 (14 Mile Road) and Ramsdell Drive NE in Courtland Township. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Greenville man was driving a Honda Odyssey minivan on Ramsdell when he failed to stop at the stop sign for the highway and was hit by a Ford Edge SUV driven by a 28-year-old Reed City woman that was traveling on M-57.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was not hurt. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Troopers said drugs appeared to be involved in the crash, which remains under investigation by MSP.

Grand Rapids Post troopers were assisted at the scene by the Kent County Sheriff's Department, the Courtland Township Fire Department and Life EMS.

Anybody who may have any information about this crash is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police by calling (616) 866-4411.

