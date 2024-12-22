Man shot in leg in Kentwood overnight

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday night.

At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 5000 block of Heyboer Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located everybody involved, provided medical care and are still investigating the incident.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident, and they are receiving "some cooperation" from the people involved.

Police said nobody else was involved and that there is no threat to the public.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (616) 656-6604 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at SilentObserver.org on the Web.

