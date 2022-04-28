Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing wife

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A man who strangled his pregnant wife has been sentenced to at least 33 years in prison.

Amber Guichelaar was a well-liked teacher in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids. She was killed at her home November 2020.

Richard Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He told the judge that he’s been unable to find words to express his “sorrow, remorse and regret” for what happened.

Guichelaar says his wife was a “wonderful human being.” He will be eligible for parole consideration after 33 years in custody.