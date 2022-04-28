Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing wife

Richard Guichelaar
Kent County Jail inmate lookup
Richard Guichelaar
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:38:03-04

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A man who strangled his pregnant wife has been sentenced to at least 33 years in prison.

Amber Guichelaar was a well-liked teacher in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids. She was killed at her home November 2020.

Richard Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He told the judge that he’s been unable to find words to express his “sorrow, remorse and regret” for what happened.

Guichelaar says his wife was a “wonderful human being.” He will be eligible for parole consideration after 33 years in custody.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News