Man missing out of Gaines Township, possibly endangered

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Gaines Township.

Christopher Hurless, 39, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 12 in the area of 68th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with white text, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher is described as 5’10” tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short brown hair.

We’re told he has a mental health condition and may be a danger to his own well-being; however, deputies say he is likely not a threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office tells us Christopher is not believed to have friends or family in the area, adding he has been known to visit downtown Grand Rapids frequently.

Those with information in connection to Christopher’s location are asked to get in touch with authorities as soon as possible.

