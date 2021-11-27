Man captured after police standoff in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police took a man into custody after negotiating with him barricaded inside a home Saturday morning.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, just before 5 a.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a home invasion in Plainfield Township, with the inside the residence when the break-in occurred. Upon finding out about the break-in, the homeowner recognized the suspect's vehicle and confronted him as he came inside.

After a brief confrontation, the homeowner ran to safety at a neighbor's house and the suspect fled in his vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the suspect vehicle leaving the area. However, due to his driving at a high rates of speed the deputies did not pursue him due to safety concerns.

Several minutes later, deputies again discovered the suspect nearing his own residence in the Alto area. A traffic stop was initiated and he fled again, eventually hitting a police vehicle before driving to his home and running inside. Deputies set up a perimeter around the suspect's residence, which is located in the 8800 block of Summerset Woods Drive SE.

Sheriff's office specialty units responded to Summerset Woods and negotiations began. Police said nobody else was with the suspect inside his residence.

Deputies took the man into custody at 9:20 a.m. Saturday without any incidents.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

