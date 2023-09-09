Man hospitalized in serious condition after Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of South Division Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, they found a 53-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders started treatment and took the man to the hospital in serious condition.

The police department says there is no suspect information available, and officers have not made any arrests.

If you have any information, call Wyoming Police Department detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube