Man dies during car fire, Kentwood Police investigating

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A car fire has turned into a death investigation as Kentwood Police work to piece together what started a vehicle fire Tuesday night.

The Kentwood Fire Department was called to the parking lot between Arby’s and Whole Foods on 28ths St just after 7 p.m.

Early reports show a man died from ‘apparent injuries sustained in the fire’.

The man's ID has not been released.

Kentwood Police ask anyone with information to reach out by phone at 616-646-6604 or send anonymous tips to Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube