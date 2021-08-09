Man crashes in building at Cannonsburg Ski Area

CANONSBURG, Mich. — One of the buildings at Cannonsburg Ski Area in Kent County will have to be rebuilt after a driver crashed into it overnight.

It happened around 11:30 Sunday night at the Ski Patrol Building where they treat injured skiers in the winter.

Fox 17

The marketing director says they looked at surveillance video of it happening and it shows the car driving through at almost 60 mph. The marketing director said that the driver didn't get out of the car until almost 3 a.m.

A maintenance worker found the damage when they arrived to work around 6:30 Monday morning.

Fox 17

They say the building is not repairable because of the amount of structural damage.

