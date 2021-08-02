Man arrested after breaking into three ice cream shops

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Cameron Harris is being held on a $15,000 10% bond after breaking into three ice cream shops.

Harris was stopped arrested by Deputy Andrew Mark during a traffic stop in a suspicious car noted by deputies previously.

On July 29, 2021, Harris was released on tether. After Harris was released, the following ice cream shops were broken into:

July 30, 2021Dairy Ranch1717 142nd AveDorr, MI

July 30, 2021Frosty Boy6886 Cascade Road S.E.Cascade Township

July 30, 2021 Jamnbean Coffee6860 Cascade Road S.E.Cascade Township

July 30, 2021 Detective Melissa Gokey discovered Harris was at the above listed ice cream shops during the breaking and entering incidents after checking his GPS locations. Harris was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Cascade Township on the same day the Kent County Sheriff's Office reports.

Harris now faces Three counts of Breaking & Entering with Intent and was arraigned by Judge Bowler of the 63rd District Court July 31, 2021.

