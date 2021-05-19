Malph's Pizza Pub to open in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Brewing Co. has announced Malph’s Pizza Pub will open inside a historic Rockford building in the downtown area, according to K Corner Consulting.

We’re told Malph’s Pizza Pub will replace Vitale’s Pizza of Rockford by early 2023.

“We are excited to honor the labor of love of ‘all things pizza’ that Terry Prowoznik has delivered over the years at Vitale’s,” says Rockford Brewing Co. Co-owner Seth Rivard.

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to fund the building’s restoration, with an initial goal of $15,000.

The remodeled space will reportedly including substantial seating with two separate bars and views of the Rogue River Dam. An outdoor seating expansion is also planned.

