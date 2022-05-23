Watch
M-6 crash seriously injures 2 in Gaines Township, road closed

Posted at 5:29 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 17:29:12-04

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash on M-6 in Caledonia Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says an eastbound motorist hit a disabled vehicle, causing the former to flip over. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, troopers say.

We’re told an occupant inside the disabled car was airlifted to a hospital after the crash.

The road is now closed at Kalamazoo Avenue, according to the Dutton Fire Department. Motorists are advised to seek a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

