M-6 crash seriously injures 2 in Gaines Township, road closed

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash on M-6 in Caledonia Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says an eastbound motorist hit a disabled vehicle, causing the former to flip over. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, troopers say.

We’re told an occupant inside the disabled car was airlifted to a hospital after the crash.

The road is now closed at Kalamazoo Avenue, according to the Dutton Fire Department. Motorists are advised to seek a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

