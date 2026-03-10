M-37 reconstruction project in Caledonia to widen road, extend boulevard through mid-2027

CALEDONIA, Mich — A $50 million reconstruction project is underway on M-37 in Caledonia, widening 3 miles of roadway and extending the existing boulevard north to 92nd Street. The two-year project is a partnership between Caledonia Township, the Kent County Road Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE PROJECT HERE

The project will not close M-37 completely but will eventually alternate northbound and southbound traffic to one lane.

Work includes extending the existing boulevard, which currently ends north of 76th Street, to 92nd Street; widening the roadway to four lanes with Michigan lefts; installing new traffic signals; and improving non-motorized trails.

John Richard, an MDOT communications representative in the Grand Region, said the volume of traffic on M-37 makes the improvements necessary.

"There's a lot of traffic on M-37, so having that additional lane is gonna be huge for those folks in Caledonia and everyone traveling through there because that's a gateway to a lot of recreational things, fishing, biking, hiking, a lot of stuff in all these counties. So, M-37 going from basically a two-lane stretch to a four-lane boulevard is a big project," Richard said.

Crews are currently clearing trees and relocating utilities. Ray Neill, a consultant at Comodo Motors, said the full impact of the project will become clearer as work progresses.



Two-year rebuild project to widen M-37 and extend the boulevard to 92nd Street

Crews have already started utility relocation and tree clearing

$50 Million investment

Estimated completion date is mid-September 2027

"I think once we get to that point, there'll be some certain areas where, hey, if you're coming, you need to take this way instead of that way because it's gonna take you an hour to get half a mile, something like that. So, I think we'll know more as we go. Right now, it's just the tip of the iceberg," Neill said.

The estimated completion date for the project is mid-September 2027.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube