Luxury pet hotel to replace TGI Friday's near Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. — If your pup is more accustomed to a certain standard of living while you're home, why not continue to pamper them while you're away?

The former TGI Friday's location near Woodland Mall is being demolished, making room for K9 Resorts, a place your furry friend to lounge in the lap of luxury.

K9 Resorts

"We needed to be in a retail area within 10-15 minutes of the airport,” added co-owner Mark Ivaska. “It does not get better than being at the corner of 28th Street and the Beltline. It's hard to believe this property was on the market for nearly five years. Advantage delivered an opportunity and guided us to reach a fantastic deal well below the listing price and within our budget.”

K9 Resorts offers a cage-free environment, all-day group play, or private playtime with staff. Sound reduction methods are used to lessen the stress of being away from home; cleanliness and safety are top priorities, said the organization.

K9 Resorts

“It is easy to say we are in the pet care business. While true, our focus is more closely tied to the hospitality industry,” added Mark Ivaska. “We don't benchmark against others in the boarding space. We benchmark against organizations like Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and even Disney. We want to delight our four-legged guests and wow our clients who entrust members of their families to us."

The City of Kentwood rezoned the area and issued a Special Use Permit to make the new business possible.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube