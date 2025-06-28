Ludington PD: Walker man killed after hitting electrical lines in industrial accident

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The Ludington Police Department says a Walker man was killed in an industrial accident Saturday morning.

The department says it got the call to West Ludington Ave. and Robert St. around 10:15 a.m. Their preliminary investigation found the 24-year-old man was operating a boom lift when he came in contact with two live electrical lines. He then fell around 30 ft. to the ground.

Investigators say the man was employed with a gutter instillation company out of Ada. The death is currently being investigated as a fatal industrial accident.

Consumers Energy shut off electricity to the downtown area while first resonponders worked, which impacted several businesses and homes in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jacob Miller by email (miller209@ci.ludington.mi.us), or by telephone at (231) 843-3425.

