Lowell woman accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old granddaughter

LOWELL, Mich. — A Lowell woman is accused of sexually assaulting her 3-year-old granddaughter.

The Lowell Police Department (LPD) says the 43-year-old suspect met someone from Coldwater through a dating app. That person allegedly asked her to sexually assault her granddaughter and take photos of the act.

The woman reportedly told police she did not grant the person’s request; however, we’re told police determined she assaulted her granddaughter while communicating with the individual over video chat.

She has since been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, aggravated sexual activity involving children, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime, according to LPD.

We’re told the Coldwater individual was also taken into custody.

The charges stem from a tip initially submitted to the Hillsdale Police Department, according to LPD.

