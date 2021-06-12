Watch
Lowell teen missing since Tuesday evening

Lowell Police Department
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 21:59:32-04

LOWELL, Mich. — Police in Lowell are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Lowell, according to the Lowell Police Department.

16-year-old Grayden Rooker is described as 5’7” in height with an approximate weight of 170 pounds.

He was last seen at Pebble Beach in Lowell Tuesday afternoon and again near Key Vista that evening, according to a message from Grayden’s mother.

Lowell police tell us Grayden is likely not in any danger. Those with information in connection to Grayden’s whereabouts are asked to call dispatchers at 616-897-7123.

