Lowell police sergeant accused of trespassing on school property

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lowell police sergeant is facing a trespassing charge unrelated to duties as an officer.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 17 a 43-year-old man from Grand Rapids was cited for trespassing at Forest Hills Central High School on Dec. 14 when he drove onto the school’s sidewalk to pass a line of cars at the end of the school day. The man was cited for trespassing and reckless driving by the school's resource officer, who is a deputy with the Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, that December 14 incident was the second time the man had been warned about trespassing on the school grounds. The first warning came during the summer of 2021.

While the Kent County Sheriff's Office is not identifying the suspect, the City of Lowell confirmed to FOX 17 that Sergeant Scot VanSolkema is the suspect in the case. VanSolkema, who was hired back in 2004, is now the subject of an internal investigation as well.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube