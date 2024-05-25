Looking for last-minute cookout cuisine? The Grand Rapids Downtown Market has you covered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day Weekend is finally here and many folks across West Michigan will likely fire up those grills.

For those of you who have yet to grab some food for the BBQ, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is staying stocked up for those last minute shoppers.

They're open for all your last-minute needs with 17 indoor food merchants and restaurants including butchers, bakers, fishmongers and much more.

One Downtown Grand Rapids Market business, Love's Ice Cream joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about some of their offerings this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Their Memorial Day hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the downtown market's local offerings.