Look who's coming to Frederik Meijer Gardens!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2024 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series brings 33 unique shows to the picnic-like amphitheater starting in June.

Here's the lineup:

Orville Peck with Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson, Wednesday, June 5: $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

Greensky Bluegrass, Sunday, June 9: $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

Tower of Power, Wednesday, June 12: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

O.A.R., Thursday, June 20: $82 presale | $85 member | $87 public

Little Feat + Los Lobos, Friday, June 21: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Black Pumas with Abraham Alexander, Sunday, June 23: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Devon Gilfillian, Monday, June 24: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Bonnie Raitt with James Hunter, Wednesday, June 26: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public

Mat Kearney with Donovan Frankenreiter, Sunday, June 30: $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public

My Morning Jacket, Monday, July 1: $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public

Amos Lee with Mikaela Davis, Wednesday, July 3: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Wednesday, July 10: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

Bruce Hornsby with Grand Rapids Symphony, Thursday, July 11: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

The Temptations + The Four Tops, Friday, July 12: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Jason Mraz, Wednesday, July 17: $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public

The Wallflowers, Thursday, July 18: $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Warren Haynes with Grand Rapids Symphony, Monday, July 22: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

Charley Crockett, Wednesday, July 24: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Il Divo, Thursday, July 25: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

Boyz II Men, Sunday, July 28: $130 presale | $133 member | $135 public

Black Violin with Grand Rapids Symphony, Thursday, August 1: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Gin Blossoms + Toad the Wet Sprocket + Vertical Horizon, Monday, August 5: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public

Kansas, Thursday, August 8: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Andrew Bird + Amadou & Mariam, Friday, August 9: $63 presale | $66 member | $68 public

Five For Fighting, Sunday, August 11: $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Wednesday, August 14: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Grace Potter, Sunday, August 18: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Fitz and The Tantrums, Thursday, August 22: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Leslie Odom, Jr., Thursday, August 29: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

Sierra Ferrell with Meredith Axelrod, Friday, September 6: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Sunday, September 8: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Sunday, September 15: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Keb' Mo' + Shawn Colvin, Monday, September 16: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Members-only pre-sale starts at 9 a.m. April 20 and saves you on ticket prices and fees. Public ticket sales starts April 27 at 9 a.m. Grab tickets here when sales open!

