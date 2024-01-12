Lions fan bussing dozens more to Ford Field for Sunday's game

WYOMING, Mich. — Detroit Lions fans are already counting down the hours until Sunday night— it's the team's first-ever playoff game at Ford Field.

Ken Knoll has been waiting for this moment for a long time. He has been making the more than two-hour long trek to almost every Lions home game for the last 40 years.

While ticket prices for playoff games have changed, his passion for the Lions has not.

"This ticket price, it's $28.50 for the ticket price, $1.50 service charge for a $30 total for the playoff game that was for the playoff game, '91 at Pontiac," he told FOX 17 Thursday.

Knoll's passion for the Detroit Lions has stood the test of time.

"I've had season tickets for over 30 years. So, way back to Pontiac Silverdome. And I transferred them over to Ford Field in 2002," he recalled.

The memories of each game live on the pages of two binders.

"It's something you can look at and remember, you know, the game or the time or whatever. But now, since tickets are all digital, my scrapbook kind of stopped," Knoll said.

What hasn't stopped is Knoll's push to make sure West Michigan shows up to root on Detroit.

"I had some friends that work at a company that told me they wanted to go see Billy Sims run at the Pontiac Silverdome. And they told me if I put the whole trip together for them with the bus and the tickets, and I could they would let me go for free," Knoll explained

That one trip turned into a full-on business called Momentum Sports Tours from Wyoming. This weekend, he's trucking 56 people across the state to Ford Field.

"This is huge. I mean, this couldn't get any bigger. This is just, this is just great. And all the people on my bus are just really, really, really gung ho about the whole thing, especially with Matt Stafford coming back, and it's gonna be kind of bittersweet too because I love Matt Stafford. I mean, he's been with us for so long, but somebody's got to lose that. I hope it's not the Lions. I hope Stafford loses to tell you the truth," Knoll said.

What he knows for sure is his super fan gang is going to bring the energy on Sunday night.

"The atmosphere on the field this year has just been electric. I have never heard it so loud, especially this year. It's just incredible," Knoll said.

Knoll says his bus is full for this game. He also hopes the Packers beat the Cowboys in this first round. That way, he has another reason to take a group of fans down for the next game.

