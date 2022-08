ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a fire near an Algoma Township home Wednesday morning.

The Algoma Township Fire Department says the fire was sparked after a lightning strike hit a gas line.

We’re told DTE needed to resort to excavation procedures to shut off the gas valve.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No one was home when the fire occurred, fire officials say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube