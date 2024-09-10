Life coming to former GM site in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming city leaders announced a massive investment for the city. The former 75-acre GM property that has sat vacant for 15 years is getting new life.

"So Benteler Automotive has purchased these 20 acres on the southwest portion of what we call site 36, which is a 75-acre parcel," Wyoming City Manager John Shay said.

The flat lot already has multiple pieces of heavy machinery and dirt moved.

"This has been one of our top strategic priorities for the city of Wyoming is to get this 75-acre sitem, which has sat vacant for so long, redeveloped," Shay added.

The project on 36th Street is set to be almost 317,000 square feet. City documents show that the company is going to build batteries for the V801 Ford Transit Van.

"It's huge. I mean, they look at Wyoming, and we try to make Wyoming friendly for business, and we provide top-notch services."

Shay adds this is a major investment for the city.

"So this was a very exciting development for us, and we're happy to see a $105 million investment with... I think it's about 150 to 170 jobs," the city manager explained.

The city approved the project last week during a city council meeting.

"We recognized we were not going to get another General Motors with 1,500 employees. That just isn't going to happen anymore. But we didn't want public storage units or something like that. We really wanted to have an industrial manufacturing component to that, which is really part of Wyoming's history," Shay said.

The city split the former GM site into three sites.

"Corewell Health is also moving into site 36, and that's about 250 jobs. So we've started to see some really nice activity at site 36 for the first time," Shay said.

There's still one more piece in the works.

"We understand that there is a third company that is in the latter stages of negotiations to acquire that," Shay said. "So this is a very big deal for the city."

Shay explains that Benteler Automotive plans to break ground sometime at the year's end, hopefully.

