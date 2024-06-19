Library lawn transformed into multi-use park

The Cascade Township branch of the Kent District Library boasted a beautiful—and large—property, but it was lacking personality and that bit of something that begs people to gather.

Cue the Friends of the Cascade Library. They partnered with township leadership and made the boring lawn into a true third space; a place to enjoy away from the daily grind.

“This unique property was already an informal open space for Cascadians,” said Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance. “But Township leadership and the Friends of the Cascade Library saw its potential – an opportunity to create a real community gathering space.”

Introducing Friendship Park, a 3.5-acre multi-use space ready to welcome everyone.

“It’s been incredible watching Friendship Park come to life. This beautiful park will no doubt become an integral part of Cascade,” said Lesperance.

Friendship Park will be dedicated at 11 a.m. on June 29 amid remarks from township officials, library staff, and those who guided the project.

Friendship Park Amenities



60-foot pavilion with green roof: Intended for use by the community, this custom-designed shelter will double as a concert stage.



Granite fountain: Donated by the family of Jack and Helen Lewis, this six-foot-tall, four-tiered water feature includes a 10-foot diameter pool and recirculates 600-700 gallons of water per hour.



Wooded Exploration Area: Paths wind through a grove of mature oaks leading to a play area with sculptures and outdoor instruments (relocated from Westdale Memorial Park).



Native gardens and prairie/meadow restoration: Native perennial gardens represent a variety of Michigan flora. The two open fields are being restored to native prairie/meadow habitats.



Three lawn gathering areas: These will be maintained as traditional lawn/picnic spots.



Accessibility: The upper park area incorporates the tenets of Universal Design, which strive to create an environment that can be accessed and used by all people, regardless of age or disability.

It cost $1.75M, gathered from the Township’s Downtown Development Authority, the Friends of Cascade Library, a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Coorporation, and private funds.

Friendship Park will serve as the anchor for the annual Independence Day celebration and several nature-focused events are already planned for the space.