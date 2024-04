KENTWOOD, Mich. — A new Lego Store is coming to West Michigan!

The Woodland Mall announced on social media it will open a new Lego Store sometime in the summer. An exact opening date has yet to be determined, however.

The news is a welcome surprise for Lego fans, as the nearest Lego Stores are located in Detroit and Chicago.

Mall officials are expected to release more details in the near future.

