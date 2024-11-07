Watch Now
Launch of Election Certification: States begin process to finalize vote results for 2024 Election

Paul Sancya/AP
Dominion Voting tabulator machines are shown in use for the Michigan primary election in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday morning, the Kent County Board of Canvassers will begin the first step in certifying the 2024 Election.

As it stands, the current election results are considered unofficial.

Certifying an election is the process of making results official.

There are many steps included in the election certification process, and it begins with canvassing the election.

A Canvass Board, made up of a group of bi-partisan or non-partisan workers, conducts a thorough review of the voting process.

They confirm that the election results are both secure and accurate by verifying that every ballot cast and counted is valid.

This includes ballots submitted by mail, early voting, Election day, uniformed citizens, and provisional ballots.

Additionally, the Canvass Board ensures proper procedures were followed at voting precincts, and that the total number of counted ballots match the number of valid voters.

From there, the canvass board has to sign a final election report confirming the results are official.

Then it goes to the state level.

In michigan—the local certification deadline is november 19th with the state certification deadline scheduled for november 25th.

