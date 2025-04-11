Late to work after visiting the Walker Fruit Ridge Citgo? You're excused

WALKER, Mich. — The Fruit Ridge Citgo/AGO gas station in Walker is a staple for residents in the area. Located right off the Fruit Ridge Bridge at 3050 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, the gas station is in the heart of a construction zone. It's caused a decline in customer visitation but the city of Walker is hoping to steer traffic to the business. Customers who might be late to work after frequenting the gas station can receive a "tardy slip" signed by Mayor Gary Carey.

The idea came from Nicole DiDonato, the city of Walker communications and business manager.

"The mayor has been warning us for a long time now that the impact is really going to suck for all of us, even all of us here at the city of Walker, because we utilize the bridge bridge as well," said DiDonato Thursday. "But because of that, mostly the businesses that are just north of the Fruit Ridge Bridge are really going to feel that impact, because they can't just kind of hop on the freeway like they used to."

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Nicole DiDonato

Nearly 24,000 cars travel on Fruit Ridge Ave. each day. DiDonato saw how the construction has impacted business at the Fruit Ridge Citgo while perusing social media.

"Had a very nice comment from a worker at the local gas station right off the freeway. Just mentioning, 'We really miss our visitors. Please let people know that we're still still open. We've seen a drastic drop in visitation, and we just want folks to know that we are still open,'" DiDonato said.

Her first step was to get the word out to the public.

"Saying, 'Hey, the Citgo gas station is open. They miss their regulars. If you're able to go out of your way just a little bit, it may take you 10 extra minutes, they would really, really appreciate that,'" said DiDonato. "And we just realized that because we're asking folks to take a detour and add on to their travel time, that we wanted to provide an excused tardy slip, a little bit of a humorous one that is signed by Mayor Gary Carey. Just letting folks know that if they do happen to come out this way and they're late going back to work, it was for a good reason."

"This sounds like it's something you know that it's good for the community in the area," said Mike Smith at the Fruit Ridge Citgo.

City of Walker

As a regular at the gas station, Smith appreciates the gesture.

"Some of these, the people in here, you know, I consider friends. I've been coming here for almost 10 years," Smith said. "We've always found a way to come back in here and support our stores."

It's a similar sentiment shared by K C, another avid patron of the Citgo.

"It's five miles from my house, so it's convenient. The prices are usually good. You get chicken here," K C said. "I'll come down the wrong way if I have to."

Construction on the bridge will continue until the season ends which is usually around November of each year.

