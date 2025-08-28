LAST-MINUTE CAR CHECK: AAA suggestions before you hit the road for Labor Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As summer unofficially winds down, many are gearing up for one last getaway this Labor Day weekend. With favorable weather and expected dips in gas prices, roads are likely to see a surge in travelers.

According to AAA, travelers are advised to hit the road early to avoid congestion, as usual. The best travel times for drivers this week are:



Thursday, Aug. 28: Before 1:00 PM | Worst from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday, Aug. 29: Before 12:00 PM | Worst from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday, Aug. 30: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Worst from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, Aug. 31: Before 11:00 AM | Worst from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Monday, Sept. 1: Before 12:00 PM | Worst from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Adriane Woodland from AAA reminds drivers to take a few moments to check their vehicles before setting off. These simple checks can help prevent roadside issues:



Battery : Look for any corrosion on the terminals or visit some auto parts stores for a free battery check.

Tire Pressure : Use a tire pressure gauge available at gas stations or reference the sticker inside your car's door for the correct PSI.

: Use a tire pressure gauge available at gas stations or reference the sticker inside your car’s door for the correct PSI. Fluids: Check your oil and windshield wiper fluid levels, as neglecting these could lead to problems during your trip.

Woodland emphasized the importance of these checks:

“So last Labor Day, holiday weekend, Triple A rescued more than 383,000 stranded motorists across the country, and the top reasons for calls are usually flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.”

Prepare wisely to enjoy a safe and smooth journey this Labor Day weekend. Safe travels!

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

