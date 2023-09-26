Kentwood's Trunk or Treat event to be held on Saturday, October 21

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has announced the return of its Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Department of Public Works (5068 Breton Avenue, Southeast).

At the event, kids are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume and bring their own bag for collecting candy.

Kids will also be able to explore more than 25 city and community vehicles, which will feature seasonally decorated trunks. Visitors will also be able vote for their favorite trunk online.

Sabo Public Relations LLC Kentwood's Trunk or Treat event.

Local businesses and community groups interested in participating in Trunk or Treat can register here. Registration will be open until Friday, October 13 at 4 p.m.

“Our Trunk or Treat event gives community members, city personnel and local organizations an opportunity to connect and celebrate the season, while providing a more controlled trick-or-treating environment,” said Kentwood Parks and Recreation Director Val Romeo. “We’re excited to welcome our city’s best ghosts and ghouls for this spooky celebration.”

Kentwood’s Trunk or Treat event will be held on Saturday, October 21. More information on the event can be found on the City of Kentwood's website.

